Nancy E. Frye



Conewago Twp - Nancy E. Frye, age 59, of Conewago Township, York, died at 7:45 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence.



Born April 28, 1960 in York, she was a daughter of Dorothy E. (Christine) Lauer of York and the late Robert S. Lauer, and the late Ronald E. Frye, Sr., and Lois (Wampler) Frye of Dover. Ms. Frye worked for Penn Waste for 10 years and she attended Strinestown United Brethren in Christ Church. She enjoyed dirt track racing, going to yard sales, eating crabs, and spending time with family and friends.



Ms. Frye is survived by a daughter, Nicole L. Shue, and her husband Bryan of Manchester; a son, Travis R. Horan, and his wife Jennifer of Manchester; five grandchildren, Cooper, Drake, Eli, Carson and Peyton; her companion of 15 years, Troy McClane of York; eight siblings, Ronald Frye, Jr., and his wife Sandy of Dover, Dale Frye, and his wife Barb of York Haven, Deb Slanker, and her husband Tom of York, Doug Frye, and his wife Dawn of Dover, John Frye, and his wife Amy of York Haven, Brian Frye, and his wife Lisa of Wellsville, Cathy Jo Boyer, and her husband Jeff of York, and Matt Wampler Frye of Dover; numerous nieces and nephews; and her two dogs, Bella and Zoey. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Frye.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Strinestown United Brethren in Christ Church, 5675 Susquehanna Trail, Manchester, with the Rev. Dawn I. Spangler, officiating. Viewings will be 6-8:00 PM Thursday and 9-10:00 AM Friday at the church. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Manchester Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019