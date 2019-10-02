|
Nancy E. Ross
York - Nancy E. Ross passed away on September 30th, 2019. She was born in York County to the late Kenneth and Mabel Markey and was a lifetime resident of this area. Nancy was retired from the former ITT Grinnell where she was the first female supervisor, something she was very proud of. She was a member of VFW Post 2435 and the American Legion Post 372. Nancy was a member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and treasured spending time with her family.
Nancy leaves behind her husband and companion of almost 40 years, Richard Ross of Windsor; her children, Timothy Kise, companion of Jody Miller of Columbia, Cheryl Kise of Garden City, GA, Bonita, wife of Patrick Sheehy of Live Oak, FL; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ronald, husband of Mary Markey of Seven Valleys, Judy Markey of Dallastown, Lisa Shenberger of Dallastown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Kise.
Services for Nancy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512. Pastor Paul Bentzel will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 314 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019