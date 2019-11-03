|
Nancy E. Whetzel
Wellsville - Nancy E. Whetzel, 79, entered into rest at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harlan S. "Butch" Whetzel, Jr. They were married for 53 years.
Born May 26, 1940, in York, Nancy was a daughter of the late William S. and Myrtle E. (Smith) Paup.
She served in the U.S. Marine Corps and had 20 years of service for USASAC. Nancy was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791. She was an avid golfer, bowler and was a former bowling instructor. She enjoyed spending time at the cabin.
Nancy is survived by her son, Dwayne E. Whetzel and wife, Debra of Dover; two grandchildren, Jessica L. Blalock and Bryce E. Whetzel; two step-grandchildren, Kevin L. Russell and Julie A. Miller; three great-grandchildren, Piper R. Blalock, Silas Blalock and Brenna G. Whetzel.; two step-great-grandchildren, Cohen and Cayden; two sisters, Beverly A. Moody of Lewisberry and Mary J. Luckenbaugh of Dover; and five brothers, William D. Paup of Florida, Thomas R., Lewis S., Dr. James W. and Samuel L. Paup, all of Dover.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's funeral at 1:30 p.m. and the viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019