|
|
Nancy Elaine Glatfelter
York, PA - Nancy Elaine Glatfelter, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 8, 2019 in York at Normandie Ridge Memory Care. Born April 7, 1934 in York, she was the daughter of the late George Sharp Sr. and Mayette (Livingston) Sharp. She was married to her beloved, the late Donald Glatfelter, for 61 years.
Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Robert Becker and her daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Barry Decker. She has four grandchildren, Stacey Kuhn, Scott Becker, Cory Decker and Nicholas Decker. In addition, she has four great-granddaughters, Hannah, Rachel, Mackenzie and Chloe.
Nancy's family moved to Philadelphia where she spent her youth before moving back to York when she was a teen. She helped take care of her nephews when she was young, as the extended family lived together during the war years. As a teenager she worked at the Bon-Ton Tea Room and a sewing factory in North York. In 1956, she married Donald and they lived downtown before moving to North York where they resided for over 50 years.
A long-time member of First Assembly of God, Nancy helped with Sunday School and participated in the senior's group on a regular basis. She was a long standing member of Women's Aglow, and made many good friends through this group. Nancy loved going to church camp and participating in Wednesday night Bible study. In addition, she enjoyed gardening and the beauty of her flowers.
Nancy was extremely compassionate and caring. She worked as a caregiver for many years and also cared for so many family members, including her mother, father, and sisters who she cared for until their passing.
Most of all, Nancy loved her family. Each summer she enjoyed going camping and to the beach at Wildwood, NJ with her entire family. She loved family dinners and playing Scrabble with her daughters.
Nancy was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Normandie Ridge Memory Care for all of their love, care and support over the past three years. You are our superheroes and we love you!
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with the funeral service following. Both will be at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with Pastor Ken Loyer officiating the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to: Normandie Ridge Benevolent Fund, Normandie Ridge Senior Living Community, 1700 Normandie Drive, York, PA 17408.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019