Nancy I. Lightner
Dover - Nancy I. (Patterson) Lightner, 72, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late George N. Patterson, who passed away on May 23, 2010. The couple had been married for 21 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with certified celebrant Betty Frey officiating. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on October 4, 1946 in East Berlin, she was a daughter of the late Rueben and Effie (Brillhart) Patterson. Nancy was a server at Bob's Big Boy for many years.
Nancy enjoyed wildlife, especially bird watching, long drives with her grandchildren and sisters and fishing with her husband.
Mrs. Lightner is survived by her son, Thomas J. Wright and his wife, Lynn of Beulaville, NC; daughter, Regina Bowman and her husband, Robert of Dover; five grandchildren, Caraline, Courtney, Trevor, Kyle and Brady; and three sisters, Patricia Kline of York, Loretta Herman and her husband, Butch of Shiloh and Barbara Kerestegian-Gonzalez and her husband, Jose' of York. She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Imler; two brothers, Richard Patterson and Ralph Patterson; and two brothers in law, Lester Kline and William Imler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzeimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd., Suite 1, York, PA 17404
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 24, 2019