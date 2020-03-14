|
|
Nancy J. Lint
York - Nancy J. (Mummert) Lint, 79, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at York Hospital with her husband by her side. She was the wife of Austin E. Lint with whom she celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on October 22nd.
Mrs. Lint was born in York on Monday, July 15, 1940, daughter of the late Carson C. Mummert and the late Annabelle Mae (Myers) Welsh.
Nancy attended Susquehannock High School. She attended St. Jacobs Lutheran Church in York New Salem. She, along with her husband, were the owners and operators of the former Capital Cottages in Ocean City from 1977 to 1988. She retired after 17 years as the Resident Manager of Sales II Condominiums in Ocean City, MD. Many fond memories and friends were made over the many years spent in Ocean City.
Nancy was a member of Tel-Kay Kampers Club, Keystone Crosley Club, Gettysburg Region AAC, Antique Car Club of America, York New Salem Lioness Club and D.C.M.A. Ocean City, MD. She was an avid NASCAR Fan. She liked to go camping. She was a great cook. She enjoyed attending Senior Life of York where she made many great friends.
Nancy was a very kind and giving person who adored and loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren, as well as her extend family, Faye Edsall and family and the Stambaugh family. In addition to her husband, survivors include, four children, Rickey Lint and his wife, Vicky of Spring Grove, Randal Lint and his wife, Kim, Mitzie (Lint) Herman and her husband Tim, and Penney (Lint) Holler and her husband, David, all of York; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a brother, Carson C. Mummert, Jr., of York; a sister in-law, Cathy Myers and her husband, Gerald of Spring Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Yvonne Cary and Carolyn Lister.
Information will be posted for a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life July 11th with details to follow. For questions, contact the Leroy Leber Funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the , 112 Sipe Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020