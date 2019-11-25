|
|
Nancy J. Sprenkle
Abbottstown - Nancy J. (Newcomer) Sprenkle, 75, loving wife, mother, grandmother and G.G., went to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert F. Sprenkle, who died May 14, 2008.
Nancy was born May 2, 1944, in York Co., the daughter of the late John H. and Francis (Bostic) Newcomer.
Nancy was a very active member of Paradise "Holtzschwamm" Lutheran Church in Thomasville, a 1962 graduate of Spring Grove High School, and she retired from the Spring Grove School District.
Nancy is survived by two sons, R. Jason Sprenkle and his wife Ellen of Spring Grove, and Eric. J. Sprenkle and his wife Joleen of Abbottstown, three grandchildren, Jasmine M. Sprenkle, Rebecca R. Sprenkle and Samuel D. Sprenkle, a great grandson, Ace D. Muser, and a brother, Marlin P. Newcomer of Allentown.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 AM, at Paradise "Holtzschwamm" Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd, Thomasville, with Rev. Sigrid Hopkiss officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, and on Saturday at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Ste 250, York, PA 17402. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019