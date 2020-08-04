1/
Nancy Jacobs
Nancy Jacobs

York - Nancy K. Jacobs, 88, of York, died on July 31, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late Howard E. Jacobs, Jr. Born in York on April 13, 2020, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Kathryn A. (Harner) Hauer.

Nancy was a bank teller and enjoyed reading.

She is survived by a son Howard E. Jacobs, III and his wife Anne of Damascus, MD. She was preceded in death by a sister Susan Zeiders.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance by 10:15.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:15 AM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
