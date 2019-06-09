|
|
Nancy Jane (Norbury) Falk
Lancaster - Nancy Jane (Norbury) Falk, 90, of Lancaster, was called home on May 15, 2019, at the Mennonite Home. Nancy was born May 13, 1929, in Port Deposit, MD, to Charles and Helen (Musselman) Norbury. She grew up in the seaport town of Charlestown, MD, where she played at the beach with her younger sister Betty. At a young age she learned to fish, mend nets and catch crabs without getting her fingers pinched. She also had an early interest in singing and it was there she began what would become a lifelong devotion to singing in the church choir.
In her early teens, Nancy moved to Lancaster with her mother and sister where she enjoyed singing with her large extended family around the piano at her grandmother's house. As a young woman, she had a voice coach and trained in opera. Years later she would use this training as a soloist at many family and friends' weddings and special occasions.
Nancy met Norm Falk at McCaskey High School and they graduated together in the class of 1947. From their graduation day they were inseparable. Married in 1950, their life together started with Norm's two year enlistment in the Army which stationed them in Anchorage, Alaska, an experience they would talk about for the entire 68 years they were married.
At the conclusion of his military service, Norm and Nancy moved back to Lancaster to start their family. Steve was born in 1954 and every two years the family grew with Mark, Jeff and Greg bringing the family total to six.
Nancy was devoted to raising her four sons, managing the household and instilling in her children her own love of music. Piano lessons began early for her four boys followed quickly by clarinets, French horns, drums and singing. And over the years she and Norm never missed a single concert that included one of their sons.
Nancy also made sure the family was raised with a religious foundation. Every Sunday she made sure everyone was ready for the trek from Soudersburg to Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster. There she and Norm were members of the choir for decades along with active participation in many activities including teaching weekly Sunday school.
Nancy had many passions in addition to singing. Among them were bird watching, baking, genealogy, cross stitch, puzzles and games. Nancy was an avid bird watcher and the binoculars were always close by. She knew bird calls and had an extensive collection of ceramic birds and bird plates. With the advent of the internet, she enjoyed watching various bird cams with a nest-eye view.
Renowned for her pies, Nancy made hundreds of fresh fruit pies over the years, always having several in the freezer in the event that one of her boys stopped by the house needing a pie fix. And when she wasn't baking, she was canning or freezing vegetables direct from Norm's garden. She was always proud to say her sons never ate a store bought vegetable until they left home.
After raising her four boys, Nancy took up counted cross stitch. This passion would continue until her death, leaving a newly started project at her bedside. Nancy created dozens of works of art, often including religious themes or wildlife, some of which won prizes at local fairs. Those creations are now living with her sons and her grandchildren.
Nancy was also keenly interested in genealogy, and was a long-time member of Ancestry.com. Not only did she do extensive family trees for all family members, she often did family trees for strangers who expressed an interest in learning about their own families.
While Norm was absorbed in sports, Nancy's entertainment included puzzles and games. She rarely missed a day of completing the newspaper's crossword puzzle and spent hours with her young boys playing board games and card games. Some of Nancy and Norm's closest friends got together monthly for years on Saturday nights to play pinochle and share stories of their growing families.
Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman, who passed away February 28th of this year.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Betty Bloomberg of Florida, two half brothers; Bob Clayton and Bill Clayton of Lancaster; her four sons: Steve (Mary Beth) of Santa Rosa, CA; Mark (Kim) of Oklahoma City, OK; Jeff (Melanie) of York; and Greg (Heidi) of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Service from the Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on MONDAY MORNING, JUNE 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Visitation at the church on MONDAY MORNING, JUNE 17, 2019 between 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a luncheon at the church immediately following the service. Interment will be held privately by the family in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Nancy's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com
The Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, (717)-397-8298, in charge of the Funeral Arrangements
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019