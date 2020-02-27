|
|
Nancy Jane Seeger Hale
Nancy Jane Seeger Hale, 87, entered into eternal life surrounded by her family Monday February 24, 2020.
Born January 9,1933 in Belfonte, PA to the late Gerald C. and Rachel L. Seeger of Port Matilda, PA. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Warren D. Hale of York PA, six children and spouses, Warren Jr. (Diane) Kristin (Jeff) Lauren (Roy) Michael (Vicki) Todd (Rachael) Evy Jo (Tim),
Grandchildren, Teresa, Christopher (Becca), Jeremy (Abbey), Robin, Roy, Tyler (Lauren) , Alan, Madison, Alexis, TJ, Chloe, Randy (Jen) Michelle (Mike) Great grandchildren Joy, Grayson, Sebastian, Deion, Akira, Dakota. Brother Alan (Goldie), sisters -in -law, Freda and Betty and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Gerald C Jr and Hensel Roy
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Port Matilda Methodist Church. Graveside service and internment will be at Grays Cemetary 1037 Halfmoon Valley Rd Port Matilda PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020