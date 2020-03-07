Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Nancy L. Laughman


1934 - 2020
Nancy L. Laughman Obituary
Nancy L. Laughman

Dover - Nancy L. Laughman, 85, joined her beloved husband, Donald E. Laughman,Tuesday morning, March 4, 2020.

Born October 31, 1934 in Conewago Township, Nancy was a daughter of the late Oscar "Bill" and Sarah A. "Noot" (Beck) Witmer.

She worked as a seamstress for Danskin.

Nancy was a member of Mt. Washington United Brethren Church.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Tammie Houser and husband, Randy of Dover; a grandson, Terran Houser; and a brother, Ronald Witmer of Virginia. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce A. Holtzapple and Betty M. Rudicill; and three brothers, Dale Witmer, Larry Witmer and Donny Witmer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nancy's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Larry Reinertsen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
