|
|
Nancy L. Martin
Lancaster - Nancy L. Martin,78, of Lancaster, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home. She retired in 2007 after serving as former executive director of No Longer Alone Ministries, Lancaster, PA. As faculty, she taught nursing at West Virginia University, York College of PA and the Nazareth School of Nursing, Nazareth, Israel. She was certified as a clinical specialist in medical-surgical nursing.
A 1963 graduate of Goshen College, Goshen, IN, she received her master's degree in nursing from West Virginia University in 1981. She earned her doctorate in Administration of Higher Education in 1987 from West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV.
She was married to Robert W. Martin, MD for fifty-six years - married in 1963. They have lived in Lancaster and York since returning from Israel.
Nancy, with her husband, spent most of their careers as medical missionaries with the former Mennonite Board of Missions of Elkhart, IN, now known as Mennonite Mission Network, in Nazareth, Israel. She had the privilege, with the help of local colleagues, of starting a school of nursing for registered nurses among the Arab Israelis of Galilee, which continues as the Nazareth School of nursing, seeing it accredited by Israel's Ministry of Health during her tenure. She served as director of nursing education there from 1987 to 1995.
Nancy served on many boards of nonprofits in this country and Israel. Currently she worked for some of these non-profits as a volunteer
She was a member of East Chestnut St. Mennonite Church, Lancaster, where she served in various ministries. Her focus in life was to promote health and faith.
Born in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late James S. and Alma M. (Groff) Rudy. She had pleasure in doing family genealogy and writing of the family histories.
She is survived by her husband and two children, R. Craig Martin, MD, married to Carol Ann (Call) Martin of Georgetown, KY and Karen L. Gish, of Wrightsville, PA and five grandchildren: Zachary S. Gish, married to Alexandra (Poff) of Pittsburg, PA, Madelyn L., married to Macson McGuigan of Harrisonburg, VA, Charles G. Gish of Wrightsville, PA, John R. Martin of Barboursville, WV, and Samuel T. Martin of West Point, NY. Also surviving are her brothers: John H. Rudy and his wife, Lucy Gehman of Lancaster, Clarence E. Rudy of Lititz and a sister-in-law, Eva M. Stetter Rudy of Thomas, WV. Also surviving is her sister, Sarah E. Sauder of New Holland, PA. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Jane Detweiler and her husband, Richard C. Detweiler of Lansdale, PA, as well as her brother, J. Paul Rudy of Thomas, WV.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends following the service. Those who wish to pay their respects prior to the service, the family will be available from 2-2:30 P.M. The burial will be private at Garbers Mennonite Cemetery. Following the memorial service, everyone is invited to a Dinner in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Nancy Martin Memorial Scholarship fund for scholarships at the Nazareth Hospital School of Nursing, Nazareth, Israel via the Nazareth Project Inc., 237 North Prince Street, Ste. 305, Lancaster, PA 17603, or on line at www.nazarethproject.org.
Please visit Nancy's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019