1/1
Nancy L. Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Myers

York - Nancy L. Myers, 64, entered into rest Sunday August 9, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Lee R. Myers for 46 years.

A viewing will be 6-8pm Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market Street, with service to follow at 8pm.

Mrs. Myers was born March 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late William B. and Janet R. (Weaver) Myers. She was a 1974 graduate of West York Senior High School and was employed at Santander Bank. She had been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in the flower gardens with her husband, trips to laurel lake, camping, and spending time with her Grandchildren and supporting them at their sporting events and activities.

Nancy is survived by her husband; a daughter Tracy L. Kanwischer and her husband John; grandchildren Cori Mae, Kali Grace and Kamrin John; sisters and brothers Joan E. Herbst and her husband Jake, Diane L. Grignano and her husband Joseph, Bryan A. Myers and his wife Chrsitine, Bradd W. Myers and his wife Emalene; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved