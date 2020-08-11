Nancy L. Myers
York - Nancy L. Myers, 64, entered into rest Sunday August 9, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Lee R. Myers for 46 years.
A viewing will be 6-8pm Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market Street, with service to follow at 8pm.
Mrs. Myers was born March 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late William B. and Janet R. (Weaver) Myers. She was a 1974 graduate of West York Senior High School and was employed at Santander Bank. She had been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in the flower gardens with her husband, trips to laurel lake, camping, and spending time with her Grandchildren and supporting them at their sporting events and activities.
Nancy is survived by her husband; a daughter Tracy L. Kanwischer and her husband John; grandchildren Cori Mae, Kali Grace and Kamrin John; sisters and brothers Joan E. Herbst and her husband Jake, Diane L. Grignano and her husband Joseph, Bryan A. Myers and his wife Chrsitine, Bradd W. Myers and his wife Emalene; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.