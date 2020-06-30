Nancy L. Platts
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Platts

Wrightsville - Nancy L. Platts, age 89, of Wrightsville, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in York on March 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Mary E. (Goff) Platts.

Nancy was a service representative for 38 years for the former ALCOA plant in Lancaster. In her younger days, she worked with the York Parks Department and directed many playground activities. She loved athletic sports, whether playing softball, golfing, or bowling. Nancy also loved athletic memorabilia, especially her baseball cards. She was a faithful member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. Nancy will be most remembered as a loving friend, sister, and aunt.

Nancy is survived by her life partner Shirley A. Witmer with whom she resided, her nephews Kenneth Smith of York and Brian Smith of Dallastown, and her niece Mary Lehman of Dallastown. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Leroy Platts and her sister Glenda Smith.

A graveside service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 11:30am on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Avenue (Route 74), York, with the Reverend Forrest S. "Bud" Bish officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved