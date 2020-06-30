Nancy L. Platts
Wrightsville - Nancy L. Platts, age 89, of Wrightsville, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in York on March 13, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clifford L. and Mary E. (Goff) Platts.
Nancy was a service representative for 38 years for the former ALCOA plant in Lancaster. In her younger days, she worked with the York Parks Department and directed many playground activities. She loved athletic sports, whether playing softball, golfing, or bowling. Nancy also loved athletic memorabilia, especially her baseball cards. She was a faithful member of Yorkshire United Methodist Church. Nancy will be most remembered as a loving friend, sister, and aunt.
Nancy is survived by her life partner Shirley A. Witmer with whom she resided, her nephews Kenneth Smith of York and Brian Smith of Dallastown, and her niece Mary Lehman of Dallastown. She is also survived by many great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Leroy Platts and her sister Glenda Smith.
A graveside service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 11:30am on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Greenmount Cemetery, 721 Carlisle Avenue (Route 74), York, with the Reverend Forrest S. "Bud" Bish officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
