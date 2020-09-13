1/1
Nancy L. Roth
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy L. Roth

York - Nancy L. Roth, 80, entered into rest Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in New Harmony Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Ms. Roth was born October 15, 1939 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late W. Robert and Thelma L. (Canfield) Downs. She was a 1957 graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School and completed many courses through the American Institute of Banking. She had been Training Director for Southern Pennsylvania Bank, an Account Executive for Topflight Corp., and a Partner in Roth Brothers. She was a manager of Tally Ho Personnel, and a Realtor, Sales Manager and Trainer for several local Real Estate Companies. Most recently, she served as Mortgage Department Supervisor for the Housing Alliance of York.

Her main accomplishment was being a recovering alcoholic, maintaining sobriety for 39 years.

After working for over 50 years, she retired in 2008 due to medical problems, from which she recovered. In retirement she enjoyed True Crime books and movies. She especially got a lot of pride from watching her son and her granddaughters grow and achieve their goals.

Nancy is survived by her son Thomas S. Smeltzer; granddaughters Taylor R. and Paige N. Smeltzer. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert L. Downs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved