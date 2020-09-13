Nancy L. Roth
York - Nancy L. Roth, 80, entered into rest Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in New Harmony Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Ms. Roth was born October 15, 1939 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late W. Robert and Thelma L. (Canfield) Downs. She was a 1957 graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School and completed many courses through the American Institute of Banking. She had been Training Director for Southern Pennsylvania Bank, an Account Executive for Topflight Corp., and a Partner in Roth Brothers. She was a manager of Tally Ho Personnel, and a Realtor, Sales Manager and Trainer for several local Real Estate Companies. Most recently, she served as Mortgage Department Supervisor for the Housing Alliance of York.
Her main accomplishment was being a recovering alcoholic, maintaining sobriety for 39 years.
After working for over 50 years, she retired in 2008 due to medical problems, from which she recovered. In retirement she enjoyed True Crime books and movies. She especially got a lot of pride from watching her son and her granddaughters grow and achieve their goals.
Nancy is survived by her son Thomas S. Smeltzer; granddaughters Taylor R. and Paige N. Smeltzer. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert L. Downs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a favorite charity
.