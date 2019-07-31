|
|
Nancy L. Willey
West Manchester Twp. - Nancy L. Willey, age 81, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 3:40 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pappus House. She was the wife of the late Charles E. "Jim" Willey, Jr.
Born on October 16, 1937, a daughter of the late James and Anna (Givens) Gallagher, she retried from Dentsply. She enjoyed being with family, and playing cards and Bingo
Mrs. Willey is survived by a daughter, Lori A. Whetzel, and her husband Steve of Dover; a son, Charles E. Willey III, and his wife Marlene of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Chasity Willey, Candie Cotter, Brittany Martin, and Cody Whetzel; and three great grandchildren, Patrick, Aedan, and Luella. She was also preceded in death by three sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019