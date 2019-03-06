|
Nancy L. Zeigler
YORK - Nancy A. (Young) Zeigler, 79, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of John C. Zeigler to whom she was married for 57 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Betty Frey. A viewing will be held from 9-10AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born May 5, 1939 in Wrightsville, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Miriam (Hursh) Young.
She was a dedicated and loving homemaker to her husband and family.
A member of the , she was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed bowling.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Zeigler is also survived by one daughter, Laurie M. Nelson and husband, David of Dallastown; two grandchildren, Katherine and Anne Nelson; one sister, Janet Smith of Manchester and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Young.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019