Nancy Lee Kumontis
Red Lion - Nancy Lee (Patton) Kumontis, 76, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Joseph "Jack" Kumontis, Jr. The couple wed November 24, 1978.
Services for Nancy are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on October 29, 1943 in Lower Windsor Twp., she was a daughter of the late Elmer H. and June L. (Hake) Patton. Nancy was a 1962 graduate of Red Lion High School. She worked as an assembler at Key Plastics. After retiring, she was a cook at the Red Lion VFW.
Mrs. Kumontis loved attending NASCAR races, camping, traveling to the beach and her river home and playing dominoes with her family. She touched many lives as she was always giving to others and loved all kids unconditionally.
Mrs. Kumontis is survived by three stepdaughters, Jodi, Cindy and Kim; two sisters, Margie Snyder and her husband, Robert Workinger of Brogue and Ruth Spahr and her husband, Larry of York; brother, Bradley Snell and his wife, Garby of Red Lion; three nephews, Scott Spahr and his wife, Joann of York, Matssun Snell of Red Lion and Donovan Snell of Red Lion; two great nephews, Eric Spahr and his wife, Mikayla of York and Aaron Spahr of York; great great niece, Paislee; cousin, Christine Stone of Red Lion & numerous other cousins. She will be greatly missed by her close cousin, Doris Knaper of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde L. Patton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Memorial and Honor Program, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com