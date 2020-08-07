Nancy M. Gross



Fawn Grove - Nancy M. Gross, age 87 years of Fawn Grove, PA died at her home at 7:04 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was the wife of L. Earl Gross who died on November 28, 2010 and with whom she had shared 61 years of marriage.



Nancy was born in Bridgeton, York County, PA on July 15, 1933 a daughter of the late Edward Fitzhugh and Lucy Ann (Clark) Moser. She had worked at both the former Stewartstown and Fawn Grove Sewing factories, but her main job was supporting her husband and sons on the farm by taking care of the accounting details, cooking the meals and being a devoted farm wife and mother. Mrs. Gross loved flowers and loved planting and tending to them.



A lifetime resident of York County, Nancy was a member of the Fawn Grove Congregation of Jehovah's Witness'.



She is survived by Four sons: Edward E. Gross and his wife, Betty Jean of Fawn Grove, PA, James Daniel "Sam" Gross of Fawn Grove, PA, Robert A. Gross and his companion, Donna Snier of Fawn Grove, PA, Russell A. Gross and his wife, Sheree of Fawn Grove, PA; Six grandchildren: Edward Gross, Crystal Corsello, Adam Gross, Jeanine Tarbert, Jennifer Strobeck, Kimberly Gross; Seven great grandchildren: Austin Gross, Chad Corsello, Autumn Corsello, Logan Tarbert, Noah Tarbert, Emma Strobeck, Ellie Strobeck; One step great grandson: Joel Corsello



Graveside funeral services and interment were in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 786 Mt. Olivet Church Rd, Fawn Grove, PA on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 pm.



Officiating was her nephew, William Posey of the Fawn Grove Congregation of Jehovah's Witness'.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd Suite D, York, PA 17402.









