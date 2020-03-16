Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Dallastown - Nancy L. (Huson) Markey, 83 of Dallastown passed away at home on Friday, March 13th. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Markey.

Born January 24, 1937, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Gertrude M. (Diffendal) Huson.

Nancy was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved to travel. She was a long-time member of Red Lion Bible Church.

Mrs. Markey is survived by 3 children: Judy Markey, Lisa Shenberger and her husband, Scott, and Steve Markey and his wife, Wendy; 2 grandchildren: Lindsey Ornelas and her husband, Carlos and Jennifer Markey and her fiancé, Kevis Oliver; 2 great-grandchildren: Esai and Aiden Ornelas; 2 siblings, Mildred Henry and Charles Huson, as well as many other loving family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Huson.

A funeral service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at 11am on Friday, March 20th at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St.; Dallastown, PA. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion (Potosi) Cemetery on Mt. Zion Rd. in Glen Rock. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Community Care; 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Red Lion Bible Church; 105 Springvale Dr.; Red Lion, PA 17356.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
