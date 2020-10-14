1/1
Nancy Mauk
Nancy Mauk

East Berlin - Nancy L. Mauk, 73, of East Berlin, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg.

She was born June 5, 1947, in Philadelphia the daughter of the late Harold and Muriel (Bacon) Butler.

Nancy was a retired special education teacher at the Bermudian Springs School District. She was a member of Christian Life Assembly, Camp Hill. Nancy enjoyed playing the piano and cooking and was involved in several bible study groups, the Lake Meade Home Owners Assoc., and was on the worship team at Lakeview Christian Fellowship, East Berlin.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Arthur P. Mauk; one son, Christopher A. Mauk (Heather) of Richmond, VA; one daughter, Carrie A. Wilson (Matt) of Duncannon; one sister, Ruth Adams of Ohio; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Jones and Sheryl Warehime.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 am in her church, Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA. A visitation will be held from 10-11 am at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
