Nancy Meria (Strickler) Reinaman
York, PA - Nancy Meria (Strickler) Reinaman, 92, of York, PA, died on April 21, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services-Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late David C. Reinaman who died in 1984.
Born September 20, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Millard "Strick" and Louise (Boyd) Strickler.
Nancy graduated from William Penn High School in York, the Rosenfield Beauty School, and the Philadelphia Modeling Studio. She was a member of Job's Daughters with the Masonic Order and a member of the Dutch Club. Nancy has belonged to Zion United Church of Christ since childhood and has served on the consistory as a Deacon, Elder and President. She was a Girl Scout leader for over 25 years and worked as a merchandiser for American Greetings over 20 years.
Nancy is the sister of the late "Bebe" Strickler Carey, and the late Robert Strine. She is survived by a daughter Linda Reinaman-Ruth and husband Greg of Red Lion, two sons David C. Reinaman and wife Eileen of Virginia, and Michael H. Reinaman and wife Susan of Dillsburg. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as nine nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Royer and Bernadette "Bebe" Reinaman.
Following cremation, a graveside memorial service for the family will be at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, 100 Lafayette Street, York, PA 17403
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020