Nancy Morgan
Phoenixville - Nancy Jean Morgan, 82, of Phoenixville PA, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital. Nancy was the wife of David Morgan; they would have been married for 59 years in May.
Born in Bangor, ME, on August 27, 1936, Nancy was the daughter of the late Allen and Jean (MacDonald) Turner.
Nancy was a 1956 graduate of South Portland High School, and 1958 graduate of Westbrook Junior College, now the University of New England. Nancy was office manager in the Women's Pharmaceutical Products division of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals for over 20 years.
Nancy was an avid gardener, and wrote a column about gardening called the "Problem Patch" for the Greenbriar Flyer, a local paper in Fairfax, VA.
Nancy was also an avid bowler, and had been the secretary of the bowling league for over ten years while the family lived in VA.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Lyn Shaffer of Oxford PA and her husband Craig, Jill Morgan of East Norriton PA, a grandson Nick Shaffer, and a sister Judy Fletcher of Kennebunk, ME.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. A visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019