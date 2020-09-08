1/2
Nancy N. Fallert
Nancy N. Fallert

York - Nancy Nora Fallert, 81, of York, died Sunday, September 6, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Lewey Body Dementia. She was the loving wife of Bernard (Brother) Fallert, to whom she was married for 56 years.

Born in Erie, Pa. on August 30, 1939, Nancy was the daughter of the late Anthony J. DeGeorge, Sr. and the late Lenora K. Cherry DeGeorge. She was a 1957 graduate of York Catholic High School, where she met her future husband. She was also a 1959 graduate of York Junior College, where she majored in secretarial studies. After college, Nancy worked at York Catholic High School as the secretary to the principal, the late Msgr. Leo N. Bierster, until she married.

Nancy was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She spent her time caring for others including her elderly father. Nancy loved tigers, cardinals and anything purple. Above all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in York.

In addition to her husband, Bernie, Nancy leaves behind 4 children: Kathleen (Don) DeBolt, Julie (Fred) Brown, Joyce Turner and Jonathan Fallert. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Gabrielle, Angela and Sophia DeBolt; Kayla, Anthony and Jaydyn Brown; and Kimberlyn Turner. Nancy is also survived by her beloved brother, Anthony (Skip) DeGeorge, Jr. of Stillwater, Oklahoma, in addition to many dear nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Frederick Brown III and Domenic Brown.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 PM, with a rosary at 7:45 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mount Rose Ave., York, 17403. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM Thursday, Sept. 10, preceded by a visitation at 9 AM, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2945 Kingston Road, York, 17402. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic High School, 601 E Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403, or to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2945 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
