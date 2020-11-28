1/1
Nancy R. (Hess) Neidig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy R. (Hess) Neidig

Nancy R. (Hess) Neidig (74) passed away on November 26, 2020 @ Embassy of Hearthside Nursing and Rehabilitation in State College.

Wife of Paul Neidig to whom she has been married to for 27 years.

Born in York, Pa on November 24, 1946

Daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Rutledge) Hess.

She had one sister, Beverly Ann Rinehart.

Survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Raineri and her husband Ray in York, and Jessica (Scott) Hoover and her husband Travis in Dover.

She is also survived by a Step Daughter Heather (Neidig) Belles and her husband Ryan.

She is also survived by 7 grandchildren - Vincent, Dominic, Anthony, Preston, and Savannah all of York and Dover, and Eve and Eli of Munson.

She wished to be cremated and there will be no viewing. No service at this time due to Covid. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date by her family.

Before the awful disease of dementia took over, she enjoyed scrapbooking (mostly of her grandkids), bus trips, and visiting the casino once a year.

Strange and Weaver Funeral Home In Morrisdale is handling the details.

Their address and phone number are 171 Deer Creek Rd Morrisdale, Pa 16858 , 814-342-2221.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved