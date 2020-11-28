Nancy R. (Hess) Neidig



Nancy R. (Hess) Neidig (74) passed away on November 26, 2020 @ Embassy of Hearthside Nursing and Rehabilitation in State College.



Wife of Paul Neidig to whom she has been married to for 27 years.



Born in York, Pa on November 24, 1946



Daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Rutledge) Hess.



She had one sister, Beverly Ann Rinehart.



Survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Scott) Raineri and her husband Ray in York, and Jessica (Scott) Hoover and her husband Travis in Dover.



She is also survived by a Step Daughter Heather (Neidig) Belles and her husband Ryan.



She is also survived by 7 grandchildren - Vincent, Dominic, Anthony, Preston, and Savannah all of York and Dover, and Eve and Eli of Munson.



She wished to be cremated and there will be no viewing. No service at this time due to Covid. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date by her family.



Before the awful disease of dementia took over, she enjoyed scrapbooking (mostly of her grandkids), bus trips, and visiting the casino once a year.



Strange and Weaver Funeral Home In Morrisdale is handling the details.



Their address and phone number are 171 Deer Creek Rd Morrisdale, Pa 16858 , 814-342-2221.









