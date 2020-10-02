Nancy Rae Sieling
York - Nancy Rae Sieling, 77, entered eternal rest at her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Nancy was the loving wife of James Sieling III for 48 years. Born in 1943 in York, she was the daughter of the late Paul Cheever and Louise (Ettline) Cheever Eppley. Nancy is survived by her four children: Andrea Sieling; James Sieling IV and his wife, Rebecca; Carole Rojahn and her husband, Matt, all of York; David Sieling and his wife, Stephanie, of Boston. She was a loving grandmother to Maya and Ava Anstine, Emma, James V, and Jackson Sieling, Isaiah, Nathan, and Hannah Rojahn, and Zara and Neva Sieling. Nancy is survived by her sister, Lynne Beck and her husband Jerry of York, and her brother, Stephen Eppley and his wife Karen of York.
She was an ESL tutor for York County Literacy Program for 19 years. This position brought her great joy as she became known as "Teacher" in the Vietnamese community for her years of teaching English while learning their culture. Nancy was also the Registrar for York Youth Soccer for 19 years, on the board of York County Parks, and secretary for Dallastown Youth Aid Panel. She was a member of York Horseman's Association and Northeast Mountain Horse Association.
More than the description above, Nancy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Nancy most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether that was having everyone together at holidays, camping at Raystown Lake with all her family, having her grandchildren all spend time together during "cousins' night," watching every sports' game or activity of her grandchildren, or being in her husband's pit crew when he went sports car racing. She also loved horseback riding, travelling with her husband, and sitting by the water, whether it was her pond or the lake. Selfless, she spent her entire life helping others in need.
Those who were touched by her life are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life service that will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356. As purple was her favorite color, guests can feel free to wear something purple to the service, although this is optional. While a large auditorium is planned to be used for social distancing, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or House of Hope, 3899 Sticks Rd., Glen Rock, PA 17327.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com