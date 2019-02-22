|
Nancy Ruth
Red Lion - Nancy Ruth (Shaffer) entered into rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
She was the wife of Kenneth Ruth for 53 years and the daughter of the late Ruth Shaffer (Owens) and Abraham Shaffer.
She was a crafty lady, animal lover and a fierce bowler.
She is survived by her daughters Cynthia Morrow (Ruth), (Jeff) and Deborah Ruth, (Bobbi). Grandsons Brandon Porter (Jessica), Jesse Morrow and Marshall Morrow. A great grandson Jaxon Porter.
Visitation will be held at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York, Pa. 17403 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a service to follow. Please dress casual. Burial will be held at the Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice and her caregiver Diane.
Memorial contributions can be made to All About Kitties 145 S. Ridge Ave, Spring Grove, PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019