Nancy Ryan
1949 - 2020
Spring Grove - Nancy Ann Ryan, age 70, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on June 26, 2020.

Nancy was born in Hanover on July 15, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Raymond H. Ryan and Rosella M. (Gladfelter) Ryan. She worked for BAE Systems in York for over 40 years prior to retiring. She attended Grace Fellowship Church in York New Salem and was a member of Jefferson AARP, the East Berlin Fish and Game and a life member of the Spring Grove VFW Auxiliary. She also enjoyed supporting local Fire Companies and other organizations by attending raffles, feeds and bingo events.

She is survived by her children, her son David M. Cassel Jr. and wife Reona; her daughter Suzanne E. Brown; her grandchildren Tanner, Derrick, Tyler, Chase, Gabrielle and Micah; her brother Donald H. Ryan; her sister Karen E. Longer and husband Walter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel L. Ryan and her sister Sandra Snelbaker.

Following cremation, a gathering in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. Due to COVID19 Guidelines, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to your local first responders.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
