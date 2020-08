Nancy TawneyYork - Nancy M. (Wineholt) Tawney, 75, of York passed away on Thursday July 23rd at Colonial Manor in York. She was the loving wife of the late Lawrence E. Tawney, Sr. with whom she was married for over 44 years.Currently all services are private and at the convenience of the family. A public service will be announced in the future. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. in New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.