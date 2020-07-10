Nancy U. Myers
DOVER - Nancy U. (Unger) Myers, 88, passed away at her residence Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was the wife of Dale L. "Bud" Myers who died August, 2008.
Mrs. Myers was born in York on June 21, 1932, daughter of the late David T. Unger and Ethel K. (Keefer) Unger.
Nancy was a volunteer librarian for the Dover School District for many years. She loved spending time with her family. She liked bowling, knitting and camping.
She attended Starview United Church of Christ, Mt. Wolf.
Survivors include, three children, Douglas Myers and his wife, Wanda of Spring Grove, Wendy Hoke and her husband, Bill of Dallastown and Robin Zink and her husband, Robert Jr. of Dover; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave., York. Officiating will be Pastor Laura Bair from Starview U.C.C., Mt. Wolf. All those planning to attend, please be at the main entrance of the cemetery no later than 9:45 a.m., we will proceed to the gravesite together.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or www.donate.lovetotherescue. com.