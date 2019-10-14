|
|
Nancy Weaver
York - Nancy S. (Scott) Weaver, age 82, formerly of Kennett Square, passed away at Dallastown Nursing Center on October 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Charles H. Weaver; who passed away in 1999.
Nancy was born in Lincoln RI on April 4, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Kenneth A. Scott and Lillian F. (Barton) Scott. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Rhode Island and from Harvard University (Radcliff College) with a B.S. in Nursing. She worked as a public health nurse in Atlanta GA prior to retiring to raise her children. She was active in her church, First Baptist Church in Kennett Square PA; she enjoyed watercolor painting, cross stitching and was a die-hard Philadelphia Flyers Fan.
She is survived by her sons Scott Weaver and wife Jill of Port Deposit MD, Richard Weaver of York and David Weaver and wife Jill of Boseman MT; her daughter Katherine Weaver of Worcester MA and 14 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Dr. Richard Scott and wife Julie, her sister Dr. Diana Beattie; her sister-in-law Carole Scott and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Dr. Walter Scott.
A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 19402. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Zion Cemetery in York. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 415 West State St., Kennett Square PA 19348
www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019