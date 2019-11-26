|
|
Nanette E. Graybill
York - Nanette E. "Nan" Graybill, 72, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Lonnie M. Graybill with whom they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on November 2nd.
Mrs. Graybill was born in York on Sunday, August 31, 1947, daughter of the late Richard E. and Dorothy A. (Klepper) Enders.
She was a life member of St. David's Evangelical Congregational Church, Dover. Nan was a member of the church choir. She assisted with Bible School and she and her husband, Lonnie ran the Youth Group.
Nan's calling was to sing. She sung at numerous churchs in the area as well as in Washington D.C. and Florida. Nan was a soloist for many weddings over the years.
Some of her favorite things consisted of the York Interstate Fair, the beach and traveling nationally and internationally.
In addition to her husband, survivors include, two sons, Brent Graybill and his wife, Denise of Maryland and Chad Graybill of Philadelphia; one granddaughter, Emily; and one sister, Kaye Krout and her husband, Robert of York. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Buckley and Jack Enders.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30th at St. David's EC Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover. Officiating will be her pastor, Rev. Pat Teaford. Visitation with the family is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
At the request of the family memorial contributions may be made to St. David's EC Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315, the S.P.C.A, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail York PA 17406 or Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019