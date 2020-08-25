Natalie Leiphart
RED LION - Natalie A. (Smith) Leiphart, 82, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Dallastown.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Attendees are asked to begin gathering at the main gate of the cemetery at 9:45a.m. Service can be viewed on Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory's Facebook page, starting at about 10 a.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.
Mrs. Leiphart was born in York on November 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Preston and Elizabeth (Stauffer) Smith. She worked for the former Edgar Moore Elementary School in Red Lion, where she worked as the building aide.
Mrs. Leiphart previously attended Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion. She was an avid shopper on QVC and loved her pet cats. She previously worked summers at Raab Fruit Farms in Dallastown.
Mrs. Leiphart leaves two daughters, Kimberly D. Dietz and her husband Daryl of Red Lion and Alyssa J. Holtzinger and her husband, Jeff of Windsor; a grandson, Derek Dietz and his wife Tina of Hellam; a great grandson, Dalton Dietz; two sisters, Andrea "Andy" Sprenkle of Dallastown and Amy Swisher and her husband, Bob of Red Lion and nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 220 North Charles St. Red Lion, PA 17356. The family would like to thank the staff of ManorCare Dallastown for all of their kindness and care. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com