Natalie R. Wettstein
Seven Valleys - Natalie R. Wettstein, 20, went to be with Jesus and reunite with her Grandpa Witmer and Uncle Mike on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home.
Born January 20, 1999 in York, she was the amazing daughter and best friend of her Momma, Melissa A. Witmer of York.
Natalie loved animals, she adored her dogs Cashew and Scrappy. She was very caring and compassionate and was at her best when able to work as a caregiver. She spent many hours with her cousin Katelyn making hilarious movies and shopping at Community Aid. She loved to visit big cities and go on road trips to explore and find new adventures. Her and her momma enjoyed many long early morning walks on the beach together. She had an unconventional sense of style and loved to experiment with new makeup and hairstyles and colors . She accepted everyone just as they are and had a heart that loved very deeply.
In addition to her mother, Natalie is survived by her maternal grandmother, Sonia M. Witmer of Dover; two doting uncles, John Krout of Dover and Steven Krout of Americus, GA; Her aunts, Shannon Hildebrand of York and Tara Negley of Shippensburg; her great-grandmother Dorothy C. Witmer; and her loving boyfriend, Andrew C. Miner of Seven Valleys.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Natalie's funeral at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Don Heindel, Senior Associate Pastor of Church of the Open Door.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 30, 2019