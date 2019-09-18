Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairmount United Methodist Church
5835 Furnace Road
York (Highmount), PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmount United Methodist Church
5835 Furnace Road
York (Highmount), PA
York - Nathaleen C. Hutcheson, 70, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Pastor Eddie Hutcheson; and her daughter, Stephanie Hutcheson and her husband, Darin Viergutz, all of York.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York (Highmount), with the Rev. Donald R. Slaybaugh, Jr. officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount United Methodist Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019
