West Manchester Twp - Nathan "Nat" Greene, age 91, of York, Pennsylvania, formerly of Brookeville, Maryland, died at 5:39 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019, at York Hospital. He was the husband of Erna C. (Weinraub) Greene whom he was proud to be married to for almost 58 years. No matter how many arguments ensued, they always went to sleep holding hands, and woke up that way!



Born November 23, 1927 in Bronx, New York, a son of the late Samuel and Bessie (Seigel) Green, he was retired as a film and television editor. He also was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he serviced as Army Photographer and was a recipient of the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star. When living in Brookeville, Maryland for 33 years, he was proud to have been an active volunteer for the Montgomery County and Maryland State Police.



Nat was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a vibrant personality that drew people in. He loved meeting new people and learning about where they were from. While working as a producer/director on WorldNet, in association with Voice of America, he was able to learn how to get in and out of conversations in 42 different languages. He tried to use this information whenever he could. But most people will remember him for his love of "dad" jokes. He loved to share a good joke with people; felt it brought happiness to someone's day.



In addition to his wife, Erna, Mr. Greene is survived by a daughter, Robyn J. Pottorff, and her husband Brett, of York; two sons, Stephen Y. Greene, and his wife Pamela Quinlan, of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Adam S. Greene, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Dylan, Quinn, and Justin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bernie Green.



A graveside service is scheduled for 12:00 noon Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Temple Beth-El Cemetery, 1239 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, New York, with Rabbi Daniel Victor officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Drive, York PA 17403. A Shiva service will be held from 5:30-8:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Normandie Ridge Retirement Home, 1700 Normandie Road, York, PA.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019