Nathan Summers
York Haven - Nathan Russell Summers, 39, of Newberry Township, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Carissa Goldie (Reiner) Summers. The couple had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on October 31, 2019.
Nate was born in Hanover, PA on December 11, 1980, the son of Susan K. (Roth) Hess of East Berlin and David Russell Summers and his wife Deanna of Hummelstown. He worked as a mechanic at Harley Davidson in York.
Nate was a member of the Grumblers Club, where he enjoyed riding motorcycles, making music, and drinking beer. He enjoyed time with his family, especially his daughter, also hiking, and spoiling his dogs.
Nate leaves a daughter, Paije A. Baucum, at home; two brothers, Andy Hess of Carlisle and Chris Hess of Waynesboro; three sisters, Jen Hess of East Berlin, Hannah Hess of Charlestown, SC, and Ashley Shear and her husband, John of Harrisburg; grandparents, Robert and Betty Reiner of Harrisburg, as well as a niece, and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Russell and Pauline Summers and his step father, Selmar Hess.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
A memorial ride will be planned for a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.
