Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Social Hall of Mount Pisgah Trinity United Methodist Church
5615 Mount Pisgah Road
York, PA
Neal Allen Abel


1957 - 2019
Neal Allen Abel Obituary
Neal Allen Abel

Wrightsville - Neal Allen Abel, age 61, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Monday, July 8, 2019. Born in York on December 7, 1957, he was the son of Clair C. "Dick" Abel, Jr. of Lower Windsor Township and the late Mary Lois (Cooper) Abel. Neal was the loving husband of Robin Abel, they were married May 16, 1987.

Neal was a 1975 graduate of Eastern York High School. He, along with his wife Robin, were the owners and operators of the former Cabin Creek Deli and More in East Prospect. He later was a meat cutter for Barry's Country Food Market in Craley and most recently until his illness, worked as a meat cutter for Jerry's Great Valu in Red Lion.

Neal was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. He also enjoyed time on the golf course. Neal's main love in life was spending time with his family at his favorite place on earth, his camp on Raystown Lake.

In addition to his wife and father, Neal is survived by his daughter Krista Boyce, and her husband Brandon of Red Lion and his future granddaughter who will be here in November.

A celebration of Neal's life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Social Hall of Mount Pisgah Trinity United Methodist Church, 5615 Mount Pisgah Road, York. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Neal's memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. .

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019
