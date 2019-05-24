Neal E. Good



Manchester - Neal E. Good, age 95, of Manchester, died at 9:36 PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services York-North. He was the husband of the late Zelda (Bortner) Good.



Born May 6, 1924 in Manchester, a son of the late Charles Henry and Nora Viola (Zeigler) Good, he attended Manchester High School and served in the US Navy during World War II. Mr. Good retired from the former Conewago Machine Company and was also employed at William H. Ottemiller Company for 14 years and the former A.B. Farquhar Company for 20 years. He was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester, where he was a 40 year choir member, and a member of the former Zion Bank and former Vigilant Fire Company Band of York.



Mr. Good is survived by two daughters, Karen Robertson, and her husband Robert E. "Bone" of Manchester, and Kristine M. Ort, and her husband Kevin S. of York; two grandchildren, Kristin E. Schimp, and her husband William of Sinking Springs, and Katelyn M. Miller, and her husband Grant of Reinholds; and a brother, Clair H. Good of Manchester. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica L. Ort.



Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, with his Pastor, The Rev. James O Parker, and his Visitation Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller, officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul United Methodist Church Roof Fund, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA 17345 or to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to ManorCare Health Services York-North for their care and compassion in taking care of Mr. Good.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary