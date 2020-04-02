Resources
Neal E. Winters RMCS Retired

Dover - Neal Winters passed away at his home on March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Elwood and Ada Winters. Neal leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife, Gloria; his five children, Ada Winters Bond, Daniel Winters, Juan Winters, Shelly Winters Null and Kelly Winters; brother, Norman Winters, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and countless friends.

Due to the current epidemic, services and burial will be announced at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
