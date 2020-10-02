Ned L. Thoman
York - Ned L. Thoman, 79, of York, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of MaryAnn (Brenneman) Thoman who passed away July 27, 2020. Born in York, he was the son of the late Murrel and Jennie (Smith) Thoman. Ned and his wife owned Ned Thoman Nationwide Insurance Agency in West York. He previously had worked for Prudential Insurance Co. He enjoyed surf fishing, wood working, and attended Greenmount United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two children, Shannon Thoman of York and Jody Nicholas and her husband, Greg of York; 2 grandchildren, Alyssa Allen and her husband, Jonathan, and Justin Nicholas and his wife, Kayla; 3 great grandchildren, Felicity, Caitlyn, and Cassandra. Ned was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Werner.
Services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ned's memory to: Christian School of York, 907 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 or www.csyonline.com
