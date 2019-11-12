Resources
Nedra "Pat" Kuhns

Nedra "Pat" Kuhns In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Nedra "Pat" Kuhns

Who Passed Away Nov. 29, 2002

This is your 17th Birthday we spent

(101st Birthday- Nov. 23, )

without you.

You bade no one a last farewell,

We never said goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it,

And only God knows why.

Many a lonely heartache,

Often a silent tear,

To a beautiful memory

Of the one we loved so dear.

Your memory is our keepsake

With that we'll never part.

God has you in his safe keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Dearly Loved & Sadly Missed,

Donna, Deb, Ned & Family
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 23, 2019
