Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Neil S. Ruff

Neil S. Ruff Obituary
Neil S. Ruff

Red Lion - Neil S. Ruff, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at York Hospital under hospice care. He was the loving husband of F. Jane (Bender) Ruff, to whom he was married for 42 years.

Born on September 24, 1943 in Collinsville, he was a son of the late Harry Ruff and Margaret (Rowan) Ruff-Myers and step-father, Herman Myers. He graduated from Red Lion High School in 1962. Neil worked in construction through Columbia Gas before his retirement in 2007. During his free time, Neil enjoyed to play and coach baseball for the Central and Susquehanna Leagues. In 1986, he was awarded Manager of the Year for the Victory team of the Central League. For a brief time, he played semi-pro football. You could always find him watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Orioles and Penn State games.

Neil is survived by 3 sons, Jeffrey Haldeman and wife, Kathleen, Michael Haldeman and Kirk Ruff (Sara Runkle); Joseph and Adam Miller; 3 granddaughters, Vanessa Jane and Emma Jane Haldeman and Laiklyn Joyce Ruff; a great granddaughter, Sofia Maria Haldeman; a sister, Donna Ruff-Myers and husband, Robert; an aunt, Janet Ruff; a nephew, Marty Myers and wife, Kate and 2 nieces, Claire Ann Myers-Bauman and Lauren Myers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at time 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Neil S. Ruff to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to any organization of your choosing. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
