Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Nellie M. Kunkel


1924 - 2019
Nellie M. Kunkel Obituary
Nellie M. Kunkel

York - Nellie M. Kunkel, 95, entered into rest at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Kunkel. They were married for 53 years.

Born June 8, 1924 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Shaffner) Beck.

Nellie retired from Danskin where she worked as a seamstress.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan A. Hockley and husband, Frank of Arizona; her sister-in-law, Nancy A. Wiley of York; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Nellie's funeral at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery, York. Officiating will be the Rev. Amy Northridge, pastor of Salem Lutheran Church in Dover.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019
