Conewago Twp - Nelson E. "Joe" Blessing, age 69, of Conewago Township, York, died at 2:02 AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Paula E. "Sue" (Lewis) Blessing.



Born on June 30, 1949 in York, a son of the late Charles Blessing, Sr. and the late Margaret (Keesey) Blessing, he retired from Anvil International in Columbia where he worked as a Supervisor, and had previously worked at York Mold, Inc. in Manchester. Mr. Blessing was a member of the Hawk Gunning Club, Viking Athletic Association, Red Mustang Registry, York Central Mustang Club, and the Mustang Club of York, Pennsylvania.



In addition to his wife, Mr. Blessing is survived by a daughter, Lorie A. Ort, and her wife Melissa Ort, of Manchester; a son-in-law, Scott M. Shorts; and four grandchildren, Amanda, Daulton, Clara, and Anastasia. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joann Lynn Shorts; and two brothers, William Blessing and Charles Blessing, Jr.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. Viewing will be 12-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. Guests are invited to drive their show car to the services, weather permitting.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses during this unexpected mournful time.



