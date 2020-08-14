1/1
Nesher Jackson
Nesher Jackson

YORK - Nesher C. (Hughes) Jackson, 71 of York passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Montgomeryville, PA.

Ms. Jackson was born in York on October 1, 1948, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Letha (Sexton) Hughes. She worked as a certified nurse's assistant and prior to that she worked at Caterpillar.

Ms. Jackson leaves three daughters, Marie Hughes of Baltimore, Crystal Rodriguez and her husband Eduardo of Bethlehem, and Rhodia Valdovinos and her companion William Shingler Jr. of Red Lion; a son, John Jackson of York; 30 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, a sister, Rose Marie Zimmerman of Wilmington, DE, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Matthew L. Hughes Sr. and a brother, Robert L. Hughes.

Services will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
