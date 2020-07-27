Nevin E. EvelerFelton - Nevin E. Eveler, 79 of Felton, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 26th. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Janice M. (Reachard) Eveler.Mr. Eveler was born in Felton on July 12, 1941 and was the son of the late Luther and Freda (Smith) Eveler.Nevin was known as a hard worker and was a carpenter and truck driver for Paul L. Smith for 40 years. He loved horses and was an avid horseman his entire life, owning horses since his youth. Above all things, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his wife, sons and grandsons.In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons, James L. Eveler and his wife Wanda S. of Brogue and Todd E. Eveler and his wife Cathy J. of Brogue; grandsons, Zachary J. Eveler and Jake E. Eveler. He is also survived by his siblings, Janie Stermer, Tim Eveler, and Robin Eveler; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hershner; as well as loving family members, Krista Decker, Connor and Sammi Decker and Stephen Hershner. He was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Eveler.Per Nevin's wishes, following cremation all services will be private. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nevin's name can be made to Autism York, PO Box 7322, York, PA 17404.To share condolences please visit