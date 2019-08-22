Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
family residence
2750 Oxford Rd
New Oxford, PA
Resources
Nevin H. Stremmel


1941 - 2019
Nevin H. Stremmel Obituary
Nevin H. Stremmel

New Oxford - Nevin H. Stremmel, 78, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Elaine (Jones) Stremmel, his wife of 52 years.

Nevin was born January 3, 1941, in Black Rock, MD, the son of the late David and Anne (Jones) Stremmel.

Nevin served in the U.S. Army, retired in 2000 from P.H. Glatfelter after 30 years of service, and was a member of the American Legion in Biglerville.

In addition to his wife Elaine, Nevin is survived by his children, Julie R. Costella and her husband Mike of New Oxford, Daniel S. Stremmel and his wife Melanie of New Oxford, and Aldonna M. Peart and her husband Jarret of Saxonburg, six grandchildren, Hunter, Rachel, Trent, Laura, Anna and Nevin, three brothers, Clyde, Ken and Dale Stremmel, and two sisters, Marie Berwager and Anna Mancha. He was predeceased by a brother, Merle Stremmel.

A gathering to celebrate Nevin's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12 PM, at the family residence at 2750 Oxford Rd, New Oxford. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019
Remember
