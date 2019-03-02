Nevin H. Sullivan



York - Nevin H. Sullivan, age 81, of York, died at 2:00 AM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Sterner) Sullivan.



Born January 2, 1938 in Hanover, a son of the late David L. and Hazel R. (Berwager) Sullivan, he was a graduate of Hanover High School and retired from Metso Minerals Industries Inc. where he worked as the Receiving Department Supervisor for 35 years. Mr. Sullivan was a member of York First Church of the Brethren, the Square Dance Association, the Hawk Gunning Club, and the Viking Athletic Association. He loved bowling, hunting, going to hunting camp, playing baseball, and gardening.



In addition to his wife of 50 years, Mr. Sullivan is survived by five children, Pamela Kehr, and her husband Tom of Felton, Jody Covert, and her husband Steven of Windsor, Kelly Roberts, and her husband Charles, of Long Island, New York, Deborah Walker, and her husband Robert of Carlisle, and Jeffrey Sullivan, and his wife Christine of East Berlin; a brother, Dale Sullivan, and his wife Linda of Hanover; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, with his brother-in-law, Pastor Charles Roberts and the Rev. Tanya L.H. Brubaker, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 924N Colonial Avenue, York, PA 17403.



