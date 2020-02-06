|
|
Nicholas C. Fronzaglia
Nicholas C. Fronzaglia, 77, a loving father and wonderful husband, passed away peacefully on February 1st, 2020, at UPMC Memorial in York, PA, while surrounded by his family.
Nick was born on August 27th, 1942, in Erie, PA. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1960 and earned his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1964. He worked at GTE for 28 years and then for 8 years he was a Special Assistant for Financial Affairs for the Pennsylvania Labor and Industry during the Ridge Administration. Nick provided tax and accounting services to many clients and later created Fronzaglia Financial Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents Simone and Pauline Silvestri Fronzaglia and his brother Roy Fronzaglia.
Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Judith, married in March of 1991; his daughters, Annette Fronzaglia Cook and her husband Curt, Dr. Tammy Fronzaglia and her fiancé Jason Daley, and Christine Powell and her husband Anthony; his son, Nicholas K. Fronzaglia; his brother, Ronald Fronzaglia and his wife Marsha; his sister-in-law Patricia Fronzaglia; his grandchildren, Alexander Powell and his girlfriend Ma Conie Gualvez, Taylor Powell, and Makayla Cook; his great-granddaughter, Aurora Powell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services and entombment were private. Arrangements were handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be made to , 3 International Dr., STE 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020